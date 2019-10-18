Public meeting for Tarbert Harbour upgrade

A public meeting will be held at Tarbert community centre to update island residents on the programme of work to upgrade Tarbert Ferry Terminal.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns Tarbert harbour, will host the meeting on Tuesday, October 29th.

Interested parties are invited to drop in any time between 4pm and 7pm.

Last month, CMAL awarded a £14.3 million contract to civil engineering and building contractor, RJ McLeod Limited to carry out upgrade works.

Representatives from RJ McLeod will attend the public meeting.

The infrastructure upgrade work at Tarbert is part of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Programme, which involves significant harbour upgrades at the three ports at Tarbert, Lochmaddy and Uig.

The work is designed to improve and modernise harbour facilities and prepare the way for new vessels.

Work is underway at Tarbert and is expected to be completed in spring 2021. CalMac will continue to operate ferry services during the works.

Brian Sydney, senior civil engineer, CMAL, said: “Work is now underway at Tarbert and the main contractor is on site to begin the schedule of works.

“This is an ideal time for a community meeting, which will allow locals and ferry users to ask questions about the work.

“We encourage people to come along to the meeting to find out more about construction over the coming months.

“The project represents significant investment in the island’s transport infrastructure. Once completed, passengers travelling to and from Tarbert will benefit from a much-improved harbour and ferry experience.”