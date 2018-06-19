Public meeting to find out more about Tarbert port work

CMAL will host a public meeting to update Harris residents on details about the upcoming work at Tarbert port to prepare for the new ferry being built for the Skye Triangle Ports at Tarbert, Lochmaddy and Uig.

The proposed harbour improvements will include, pier reconstruction and extension, seabed dredging to improve vessel access, land reclamation to increase the vehicle marshalling area and reconstruction of the terminal building.

Lorna Spencer, Director of Harbours at CMAL said: “We’re visiting Tarbert to discuss the work requirements and the need for the harbour revision order with the community.

“At the public exhibitions in February, communities saw how the plans were developing, asked questions and had their say on the preferred options.

“Once again we encourage those with an interest in the harbour improvement work to come along to find out more and ask questions.”

Meetings will take place on Wednesday, June 27th at Harris Hotel, Tarbert with sessions between 4 and 5pm and later in the evening between 7 and 8pm.

People are welcome to drop in any time between during the sessions.

To find out more visit: WEBSITE