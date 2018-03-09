Rainbow Raiser to brighten up every year

More than £1,500 was raised for The Leanne Fund at the first Rainbow Raiser held on February 23rd.

Schools and nurseries across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian including Stornoway Primary, Laxdale Primary, Sgoil an Rubha, Tong Primary and Point Parent Toddler Group took part and helped raise funds to directly support those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said it was hoped the Rainbow Raiser would now be an annual event.

She said: “We would thank to thank all those who took part in our first Rainbow Raiser event which was a great success.

“It is now hoped this will become an annual event on the last Friday of February and that next year even more schools, nurseries and workplaces will take part.”

Here are just some of the ways the money you raise will be spent:

£30 will pay for TV cards for a young CF patient when they are in hospital for treatment

£40 will provide a confidential counselling session to help with issues of anxiety, bereavement, depression, illness and other unexpected life events

£40 will provide a complementary therapy treatment to help a young person feel better and cope better with their CF

£200 will pay for patient transport costs for those who need additional support for getting to hospital appointments

£200 will pay for emergency support for a family when their child is in hospital and they are facing additional costs with accommodation, meals, fuel, childcare

£250 will provide a special Christmas experience – a trip to the Panto or a family meal

£300 will provide sport and fitness equipment to support an active lifestyle and improve lung function

£750 will provide a much needed holiday for a family

£750 will provide support for a young CF sufferer who is moving away to college or university or setting up home independently

Every pound raised goes directly to providing these life changing services for those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.