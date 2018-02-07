Raising money to improve paths at Iolaire Memorial

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched as the centenary of the Iolaire disaster approaches.

On 1st January 1919 Scotland witnessed one of the worst maritime disasters in British peacetime history, when HMY Iolaire struck rocks near Stornoway Harbour, on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, sinking and claiming 205 lives.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page was launched ahead of the centenary in 2019, which is seeking to raise £20,000 to improve access to the memorial on the island.

Organiser Colin Morrison, from the Western Isles Council, wrote on his JustGiving page: “The Iolaire Working Group is made up of representatives from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, local historical societies and community councils.

“We are hoping to raise funds to assist with the much needed path works to the Iolaire memorial at Holm, in addition to raising funds for the centenary commemoration events.”

In addition to this appeal, it was announced earlier this month that businessman Stewart Graham proposed building a £5m visitor centre to remember the disaster.

At the time of writing, the JustGiving page had reached £2,060 of its £20,000 target.

To support the appeal, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iolaire-100