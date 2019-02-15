Rangers heroes confirmed for visit to Stornoway

Rangers heroes Jorg Albertz and Artur Numan have been confirmed as the next two star guests of the Stornoway-based Lewis and Harris Rangers Supporters Club.

The Ibrox legends will be swaggering down the blue carpet at the club on Saturday, March 9th, where they will be guest speakers and host a question and answer session for island Bears.

Artur Numan will be the other star guest on the night, he is pictured with Point-based Rangers hero Ronnie McKinnon, during his last visit to Stornoway.

The event is all-ticket and strictly limited to Supporters Club members.

Tickets are priced £20 and are available from the Lewis and Harris Rangers Supporters Club bar.