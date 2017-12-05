RBS will retain ATM but still intend to close bank in Barra

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the decision by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to retain their branch’s ATM on the Isle of Barra, but re-iterated his calls for the bank to reconsider the decision to close the branch.

RBS informed the MSP that they were “committed to ensuring that there is 24 hour access to cash on Barra” and that they “will therefore be retaining the ATM when the branch closes.”

Alasdair Allan commented: “This is a step in the right direction and I am thankful to RBS for taking onboard my concerns about the devastating impact that leaving Barra without an ATM would have.”

“However, they are still pressing ahead with plans to close the only bank on the island.

“This is very disappointing news for both customers and particularly for staff who will now be worried about their future so close to Christmas.

“Many people are still dependent on face-to-face services and I cannot emphasis enough the serious difficulties this is going to cause people in Barra & Vatersay.”

“I again call on RBS to reconsider their decision to close this branch.”