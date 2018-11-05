Record month for air travel to Stornoway

October was the busiest month on record for air passenger numbers in and out of Stornoway Airport according to figures released by Loganair.

The number of passengers travelling through the airport was up by 22 per cent compared to 2017, setting an all-time record.

In August Loganair was also ranked the UK’s most punctual large airline on domestic routes, with 84% of its departures taking off within 15 minutes of scheduled time, against an industry average of 74%, with the Glasgow to Stornoway route also performing at 84% of departures airborne within 15 minutes of their allocated slots.

During that month, Loganair was ranked third overall for its on-time performance, up from fourth in July.

A total of 11,093 people used the Isle of Lewis airport, travelling to Edinburgh, Glasgow or Inverness on Loganair services.

The Glasgow to Stornoway route reported particularly strong volumes, with almost 7000 passengers taking advantage of these routes across the 31-day period.

October is traditionally a busy month in the Islands with the school holiday and the Royal National Mod with people travelling in and out of Stornoway.

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director of Loganair said: “October was a very busy month for Stornoway, seeing a surge in passenger volumes on Loganair services to and from the Isle of Lewis.

“The Glasgow route continues to perform well, responsible for over half of the overall traffic, but equally, Edinburgh and Inverness are also seeing strong figures.

“These numbers are a clear indication that despite the summer drawing to a close, Stornoway is still a fantastic destination for visitors and people view air as the best way to make a journey to the mainland.

“We’re also really pleased to be performing strongly in August’s punctuality rankings, which I know is really important for our customers, and our entire team remains focused on this as we go forward into the winter months.”