Report card rates care at Western Isles school ‘good’

Sgoil Araich an Taobh Siar in Barvas has been rated by the Care Inspectorate as providing a ‘good’ quality of service in terms of the care and support offered to children and in the quality of its staffing.

The Care Inspectorate report, based on an unannounced visit in November 2018, found that parents and children in Sgoil Araich an Taobh Siar were greeted warmly on arrival and that the services ‘evidenced an ethos of inclusion’.

The report commented that children had access to daily outdoor play consisting of ‘a good range of activities’, and that ‘the children were integrating well within the community’.

In terms of Gaelic, the report found that staff ‘consistently spoke Gaelic to the children and although most children could not converse in the language they understood and responded to questions and direction and reacted as requested’.

‘We observed’, states the Inspectorate’s report, ‘children were provided with a healthy snack and children staying for lunch had a good meal provided by the school canteen ladies’.

Sgoil Araich an Taobh Siar, is a service provided by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and has a maximum capacity of 24 children from the age of 2 years to primary school age.