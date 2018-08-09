Revised timetable for Stornoway to Ullapool ferry

Following the power outage on board the Loch Seaforth ferry, which was sailing to Stornoway yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, Calmac have confirmed a revised timetable for the vessel.

Today (Thursday, August 9th) the ferry is scheduled to leave Stornoway at 1pm (delayed from 7am)

The vessel will be expected in Ullapool at 3.30pm.

The Loch Seaforth will depart Ullapool at 4.30pm (delayed from 10.30am) arriving in Stornoway at 7pm.

The ship will then make another journey from Stornoway departing at 8pm (delayed from 2pm) to Ullapool arriving at 10.30m.

The ferry will then depart Ullapool at 11.30pm (delayed from 5.30pm) to dock in Stornoway at 2am on Friday morning.

Calmac will be publishing timetable details for Friday, August 10th later today.