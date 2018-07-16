Runrig fans ready for the take-off

Anticipation for the final farewell concerts by Runrig in August has been building and Island concert goers will soon by taking off thanks to Island air provider Loganair, as the company has added additional flights for those travelling from Stornoway to Edinburgh and Glasgow, to meet additional demand on the Runrig weekend in Stirling.

An additional two return flights on August 17th and 19th have been put on and are available to book now on the Loganair website.

This means that 36 flights will be operating between the Isle of Lewis and the Central Belt over the weekend.

Loganair’s commercial director Kay Ryan said: “There has been an impressive level of interest from the Western Isles for Runrig’s final shows this summer and we’re working hard to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the farewell concerts.

“In total there will be 150 extra seats available for people travelling to both the Friday and Saturday night gigs, as well as anyone who may need to make a last-minute trip to the mainland for family or business.

“We have planned for our larger Saab 2000 aircraft to fly the extra Glasgow flights and an extra 33-seat Saab 340 flight to and from Edinburgh. Furthermore, we are also upgrading capacity on Benbecula services to the 50-seat Saab.”