Sad death at Loch Scadavay

Police Scotland have confirmed that sadly a 58-year-old man has died following an incident involving a helicopter yesterday (Wednesday) morning on North Uist.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Police have advised that no other people are believed to have been onboard the helicopter at the time.

Emergency services were informed of the helicopter coming down into the water in the Loch Scadavay area at around 10:15am (Wednesday, June 13th).

Chief Inspector Ian Graham, Area Commander for the Western Isles said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the man’s family and the local community at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this are ongoing and we are liaising with other agencies, including the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau, in order to establish the full circumstances.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team to the Western Isles to carry out an investigation of the incident.