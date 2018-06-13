Sad death following helicopter incident

Police Scotland have confirmed that sadly a 58-year-old man has died following an incident involving a helicopter this morning on North Uist.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Police can also advise that no other people are believed to have been onboard the helicopter at the time.

Emergency services were informed of the helicopter coming down into the water in the Loch Scadavay area at around 10:15am today (Wednesday, June 13th).

Chief Inspector Ian Graham, Area Commander for the Western Isles said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the man’s family and the local community at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this are ongoing and we are liaising with other agencies, including the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau, in order to establish the full circumstances.

“The A867 between Lochmaddy and Clanach Na Luib has reopened.”