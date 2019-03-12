Salm lll - the eagerly awaited new Gaelic Psalm CD - will be available to buy in April

The eagerly-awaited CD Salm Volume lll, a collection of Gaelic Psalms from the Hebrides, will be available in April.

It follows on from the popular and previous volumes Salm and Soul, which was produced live at the Celtic Connections, and Salm Volumes​ I and ll.

These CDs have raised ​over £200,000 for the Bethesda ​​Care Home and Hospice in Stornoway and it is hoped that this final volume will raise an additional £100,000 ​towards the running costs of the Hospice.

Like the previous CDs the latest one has been produced by Calum Martin from Tong, who composed the new Psalm tune ‘Bethesda’ which featured on one of the tracks on the first CD.

Calum is also one of the Bethesda Home and Hospice Trustees.

Salm Volume lll has 15 well-known Psalm tunes including Montrose, Bangor, Moravia, Free Church, New Cambridge, Dundee and Torwood.

There are eight precentors: Rev Calum I Macleod (Urquhart and Resolis); John Morrison (South Harris FC); John Murdo Martin (Urray FC); Murdo Macleod (Stornoway FC); Stephen Campbell (Ness FC Continuing); Rev James Maciver (Stornoway FC); Kevin Norman Macdonald (Scalpay FC Continuing) and Calum Martin (Back FC).

The 72 minute long Salm Volume lll will cost £10 and will be available at the Bethesda Shop in Bayhead, the Religious Bookshop in Kenneth Street, and also at Bethesda in Springfield Road.

There are also plans to make it available for downloading.

Calum Martin, who produced the CD under his own label, Leum Records, said: “The Psalms were recorded live in Stornoway Town Hall on November 20 last year.

“They were recorded, mixed and mastered by Calum Malcolm and the design was by karenmackaydesign.co.uk.

“This album is dedicated to the staff, residents, patients, and the Trustees of the Bethesda Home and Hospice.

“I am extremely grateful to our sponsors, Tolsta Community Development Ltd, Stornoway Trust and MG Alba, who covered the production costs.”

Salm lll - new Gaellic Psalm CD