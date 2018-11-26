Seeking your feedback on health care in the Western Isles

NHS Western Isles and the Scottish Health Council are working together to seek feedback on how life is for islanders living with a Neurological condition.

As part of the General Standards for Neurological Care & Support Public Consultation, a range of local engagement events and feedback opportunities have been arranged throughout the Western Isles.

These include One-to-One telephone interviews; Daytime/Evening Focus Groups; an On-line survey to be completed at your own leisure, and the chance for a Cuppa and Catch-up with support group Neuro Hebrides.

It is estimated that as many as a million adults in Scotland are living with a wide range of complex and life-changing neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and Huntington’s disease, as well as those affected by cerebral palsy, brain injury, nerve and muscle disorders.

Neurological disease can affect people in different ways; no two people living with a neurological condition are the same.

For islanders to have their say on life with Neurological conditions in the Western Isles, the seven pre-set question on-line survey can be taken at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NeurologicalStandards/

One-to-One phone interviews can be set up at a time to suit the individual – for more information contact: denise.symington@nhs.net or Carmen.morrison@scottishhealthcouncil.org

The Neurological Care & Support Public Consultation will run until Thursday, December 13th.

Focus Groups are to take place in the Uists -

Daytime Focus Group: Wednesday 12th December, 3pm-5.30pm, Hebridean Housing Partnership, Benbecula (video link available for Barra)

Evening Focus Group: Wednesday 12th December, 6pm-7.30pm, Claddach Kirkibost Centre, North Uist.

Cuppa and Catch-Up with Neuro Hebrides –

Monday, 26th November, 2pm-4.30pm, Lewis Retirement Centre, Bayhead, Stornoway

Monday, 3rd December, 2pm-4.30pm, Lewis Retirement Centre, Bayhead, Stornoway