Selkirk 27-year-old jailed for reset of stolen goods

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for four months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting the reset of stolen goods.

Garry Stewart pleaded guilty to the reset of a stolen crash helmet, pair of waders and satnav system.

That offence was committed at his home in Clifton Road, Selkirk, on August 28.

The court was told the police were tipped off that the items, stolen last July and August and worth £960 altogether, could be found at Stewart’s home.

Stewart is not due to be let out of prison for other offences until June 21, and sheriff Peter Paterson told him his new four-month jail sentence would be concurrent so it will not affect his release date.