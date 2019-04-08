Send off for Magnus after 33 years of service in the housing sector

Earlier in the year Magnus Johnson one of the Hebridean Housing Partnership’s (HHP) best known and longest serving Housing Officers announced his intention to retire once he reached 60.

To mark the occasion the Chairman, Norman Macleod presented him with a memento at the Board meeting on March 20th.

The following week on Friday, March 29th, friends and colleagues gathered for a very enjoyable retirement dinner in the Cala.

Magnus has given 40 years to public service in the Outer Hebrides with 33 of those years dedicated to housing.

Magnus was presented with a variety of gifts including an ipad and slippers!

A statement by HHP said: “Magnus will be greatly missed by all his colleagues, Board Members and tenants.

“As Magnus begins his next adventure, we hope he continues to enjoy excellent health, so he can have many days out on the golf course improving his golf handicap.”