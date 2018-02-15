Serial rapist sentenced at High Court

A rapist who carried out a series of sex attacks in the Western Isles has been locked up for 11 years.

Richard Baker preyed on three terrified women during an eight-year campaign of abuse.

The 31 year-old – who denied the allegations – was brought to justice following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Baker was sentenced yesterday having been convicted last month of nine charges including the rape of each victim.

The crimes occurred between 2008 and 2016 at a number of locations including Tarbert on the Isle of Harris and Tolsta, Isle of Lewis.

Judge Sean Murphy QC said Baker was guilty of a “very serious and appalling combination of offences”.

He added the attacks left “a dreadful toll” on the victims – and that Baker had shown “no sympathy or remorse”.

The judge told Baker: “A substantial custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Baker, now of Muir of Ord, Ross-shire, will also be supervised for a further four years on his release.

The court was told that he was considered “a medium to high risk” of committing such offences again.