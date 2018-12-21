Sgoil Dhalabroig reaches new heights with ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has announced Sgoil Dhalabroig on the Isle of South Uist as a winner of its 2018 winter show competition, held in partnership with the National Theatre of Scotland.

The school was awarded a funding package which helped them to plan and produce their end of term Christmas performance.

The prize included a bespoke one-day workshop with the National Theatre of Scotland plus £500 towards set design, sound and lighting, props and costumes.

Sgoil Dhalabroig chose ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ for their Christmas show, a classic pantomime performance which involved all 78 pupils from P1 to P7.

The pantomime (pictured above) took place on Tuesday 18 December where it delighted the local community.

A selection of schools across the West Coast of Scotland and the Hebrides were invited to apply to SSC for their chance to win funding support following a tour of theatre performances presented as part of Theatre in Schools Scotland.

Two theatre practitioners from the National Theatre of Scotland visited Sgoil Dhalabroig on Wednesday 12 December offering the children help and advice on developing their script, set design, staging and other technical assistance.

This is the third consecutive year SSC has supported the Theatre in Schools Scotland initiative, which aims to bring high quality theatre to school children in remote and rural areas of Scotland, areas where many SSC staff live and work.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “Our congratulations to the pupils and staff at Sgoil Dhalabroig, for both their entry and their wonderful performance of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

“Theatre in Schools Scotland is an important project for The Scottish Salmon Company. With sites throughout the West Coast of Scotland and the Hebrides, we are proud to play our part in bringing the arts to the remote and rural communities where our teams live and work.”

Jane MacIntyre, Head Teacher at Sgoil Dhalabroig, added: “We are so excited to have won this year’s winter show competition.

“It is wonderful to have the support of The Scottish Salmon Company and Sarah Rose Graber and James Gardner from The National Theatre of Scotland- we can’t thank them enough for helping us to make this year’s end of year performance truly special one.

“The tips and advice which they were able to provide will have a lasting impact on the pupils they worked with and on our future school performances.

“Our Christmas performance is a community highlight, this year’s production of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ really engaged our pupils, developing what we hope will become a lifelong passion for the arts.”

