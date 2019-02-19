Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band get ready for the Championships

Pupils and tutors from Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band are busy fundraising, preparing and practising in advance of their annual trip to compete at the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships in Livingstone this year.

The main pipe band will compete in two sections - Novice Juvenile B, and the ‘Freestyle’, while the Development band are entered in the Junior B category.

Sgoil Lionacleit are former winners in the Freestyle section and came home with 3rd place in this competition last year..

The Freestyle entry this year includes a line up of pipers, drummers, clarsach, bass guitar, piano, tin whistle and drum kit and buzooky as well as the band’s trio of premier dancers.

The set includes a varied repertoire with some rather challenging Fred Morrison Pipe compositions.The pupils themselves have had a big hand in choosing the arrangements,and the dancers have prepared a very fitting choreography.

A party of 30 pupils from Sgoil Lionacleit and Castlebay schools, accompanied by school tutors and teachers and SLPB Committee members set off on March 8th.

We wish them luck as they represent the Western Isles at this prestigious event.