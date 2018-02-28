Smokers urged to be quitters on No Smoking Day 2018

Smokers in the Outer Hebrides are being urged to take the first step in giving up cigarettes for good on No Smoking Day which takes place on Wednesday 14th March.

Experts agree that tobacco is the single biggest avoidable cause of cancer in the world with smoking causing over a quarter of cancer deaths in the UK and nearly one in five cancer cases.

And smoking doesn’t only cause cancer. It also causes tens of thousands of deaths each year in the UK from other conditions, including heart and lung problems.

However, while studies show that two-thirds of smokers want to quit, nearly one in five UK adults still continue to smoke.

This year’s No Smoking Day theme is Pick Your Way. In life we’re told never to give up – but when it comes to smoking, being a ‘Quitter’ is a good thing.

Everyone’s different, which means the way you quit smoking needs to be your choice. It’s all about working out what’s right for you to increase your chances of quitting for good.

You might be:

Thinking of trying free Champix or NRT

Looking into e-cigarettes

Planning to go it alone with your own willpower

Smokefree Hebrides, the local NHS support group, has recently changed its name to Quit Your Way Scotland- and whilst the name may have changed in line with national policy, its friendly supportive team remains the same and continues to offer support to those wanting to quit or reduce their smoking.

Quit Your Way Scotland offers free, confidential advice, help and support to anyone in the Outer Hebrides who would like to quit smoking.

The service offers 1-to-1, group and telephone support, at times which are suited to your needs, as well as a text and email service.

Quit Your Way Scotland can help you increase your chances of success in quitting smoking by offering confidential appointments with one of their trained smoking cessation advisors.

Appointments with an advisor can be arranged to be held at mutually convenient locations throughout the Outer Hebrides.

Whatever you decide, it helps to plan ahead - and evidence shows that you are four times more likely to successfully QUIT for good with the support of the smoking cessation service.

Quit Your Way Scotland Contact Details:

Local team tel. 01851 701623.

National helpline tel. 0800 848484

National website - www.quityourway.scot