‘Spirit of Eilidh’ takes off

Loganair have named an aircraft in honour of 14 year old Eilidh Macleod from Barra who was tragically killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The ‘Spirit of Eilidh’ will provide a service linking Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown with Glasgow.

Eilidh’s friend Laura MacIntyre, 15 was also injured in the explosion which killed 22 people in May last year.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We are honoured that Eilidh’s parents have consented to allow us to name our Twin Otter after their daughter.

“We at Loganair hope that it may play a small part in ensuring that her spirit and presence endure long into the future.

“Every passenger on the aircraft will see the Spirit of Eilidh title as they board.”

The aircraft was christened in a small ceremony held on the beach at the airport attended by Eilidh’s parents (Roddie and Marion Macleod) and Father John Paul Mackinnon and some other family members.

Jonathan Hinkles also attended, with the aircraft being blessed with holy water, before it made its return trip to Glasgow.