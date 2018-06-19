Sport and activity boost in Western Isles thanks to £1m fund

Community-based sport and physical activity projects in the Islands are set to share in a £1 million cash investment thanks to a new programme aimed at creating a healthier nation.

The Changing Lives Through Sport and Physical Activity (CLTSPA) Fund is being launched in partnership between the Scottish Government, sportscotland, the Robertson Trust and Spirit of 2012, and will support organisations to deliver positive change to communities’ access to sport and activities.

The fund is part of a wider £1.8m programme that provides additional resources to support people to become and stay active.

Two-year grants ranging from £30,000 up to £70,000 will be available based on the four CLTSPA themes:

Sport for Inclusion

Sport for Health and Wellbeing

Sport for Skills

Sport for Communities

Sport Minister Aileen Campbell said: “The barriers to taking part in sport and physical activity are complex and varied, and through programmes like this we can help people overcome these issues and enjoy the clear benefits that sport and physical activity bring.

“We know that being active not only helps people with their own health and wellbeing, but also develops skills and brings communities together.

“I am keen, through this programme, to see both sporting and non-sporting organisations use sport and physical activity to get more people taking part.”

Further information on the Fund can be found: HERE