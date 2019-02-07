Stand up Simon Evans to bring tour to Stornoway

Following another totally sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival and a UK tour in 2018, veteran stand-up Simon Evans is back on the road with Genius 2.0. Throughout March and April 2019, he’ll be performing his first-ever run of shows in the Highlands, Lowlands and islands of Scotland – including a show at Stornoway’s An Lannatair on April 1 - and he can’t wait to break the ice!

At the Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Simon presented his show Genius to near universal acclaim. A full throttle attack on the evident decline of intelligence in public life – offset by bitter sweet reflections on his own waning powers – The Scotsman awarded it their coveted five-star rating, calling it a ‘vortex of despair’ but also a ‘masterclass in socio-political comedy’. The List regarded it as ‘magnificently pessimistic’.

Simon Evans has been a regular face on the comedy circuit for the last two decades, and has performed popular and critically-acclaimed shows at venues and festivals around the world – Montreal, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Aspen, Switzerland, Norway and many more. His previous UK tour, Genius, sold out venues around the UK, following critical acclaim at the Fringe in 2017.