Stornoway and Harris to star in The One Show

The BBC’s flagship programme, The One Show, is coming to the Hebrides next week as part of a unique partnership with Scotland’s Gaelic Media Service (Seirbheis nam Meadhanan Gàidhlig), MG ALBA.

The weeknight magazine programme will broadcast LIVE from the Isle of Harris and the Isle of Lewis as part of a two-night special.

Presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker will be based at West Harris Trust’s Talla na Mara on Thursday (19 July, 7pm, BBC ONE).

This new community centre was officially opened last year by Ben Fogle and boasts stunning views of Nisabost beach across to the Isle of Taransay, appropriately where Castaway was filmed.

On Friday (20 July, 7pm, BBC ONE) Alex and Matt will be in Stornoway live from the Hebridean Celtic Festival.

Both programmes will focus on life in the Hebrides, with a range of features each night.

The face of BBC ALBA Fiona Mackenzie will present one of these, while the programme will celebrate ten years of BBC ALBA.

Putting together a project of this scale has been significant. MG ALBA are providing half of the 50+ crew that are involved in the outside broadcast.

MG ALBA’s world class facilities in Stornoway will act as a key hub, providing sound, camera, lighting, editing, and outside broadcast (OB) facilities.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones comments: “Matt and I are really looking forward to our first visit to Lewis and Harris.

“From everything we have seen it is a stunning part of the world. With a fantastic mix of features and guests we are sure our viewers are going to love these very special programmes from the Hebrides.”

Donald Campbell, chief executive of MG ALBA comments: “We are delighted to welcome The One Show to Lewis and Harris. MG ALBA is very proud that we have been able to build this partnership with our BBC network colleagues.

“We are delighted that MG ALBA’s people and facilities are able to accommodate one of the highest profile BBC brands in the UK and that UK audiences will have a wonderful opportunity to share the magic that makes our Gaelic-speaking part of the world so special, especially as we celebrate the vibrancy of BBC ALBA as the channel reaches its tenth anniversary.

Claire Megahey, Senior Producer at The One Show adds: “We are very excited about our first ever The One Show on Lewis and Harris.

“It has been fantastic working with the MG ALBA team over the last few months to plan this unique project.

“The MG ALBA team have made us feel so welcome on our planning visits, while their broadcast expertise has been critical in our ability to bring one of the country’s most loved TV programmes to this far flung part of the UK.”