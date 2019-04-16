Stornoway arts centre announces the return of the Harris Tweed Bike Ride

The annual Harris Tweed Bike Ride cycle ride with the rider rigged out like a Victorian in tweed is set to roll back into Stornoway this Saturday, April 20th from 10am.

However, the ride should not be too arduous as the parade round town is sedate and civilised, with pit-stops for refuelling and nourishment.

And in the grandest traditions of the Tour de France the best dressed rider receives Le Maillot Jaune aka An Geansaidh Buidhe aka The Yellow Jersey, specially knitted for the occasion.

The youngest winner gets The White Jersey - future family heirlooms.

If you don’t own your own tweed there will be an opportunity to try on some tweed from the Harris Tweed Authority collection, available in An Lanntair’s foyer on the day.

Ticket price includes tea and a scone at the end of the ride.

There will also be stop-offs en route at Charles Macleod‘s (for black pudding), plus Lews Castle and the Harris Tweed shop (for additional refreshments and photographs).

It’s BYOB (Bring your own bicycle) and tickets from An Lanntair arts centre are on sale now!