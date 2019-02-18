Stornoway arts centre launches free programme of activities for kids and families

An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway has secured funding from the Aspiring Communities Fund – which is supported by the European Social Fund, to create and develop a new and far reaching arts programme for children and families throughout Lewis and Harris.

‘Full Circle’ will see a programme of regular classes in a range of art forms for pre-school and primary school aged children and their parents/carers to attend together.

The project will also focus on making An Lanntair more accessible for children and young people with new arts activities in our Café Bar and gallery packs for exhibitions.

The project will employ three new part time arts workers to help deliver activities.

Classes and workshops will include regular sessions in a range of art-forms in An Lanntair and community venues throughout Lewis and Harris, and support for existing groups.

Full Circle will support some of the most deprived and fragile island communities to access free high quality creative arts services.

It will improve opportunities for children, families and carers to share and enjoy creative experiences together through a range of art-forms, strengthening relationships, emotional and social development and intergenerational communications.

Full Circle Project Manager Moira Macdonald said: “Full Circle is an exciting new development for An Lanntair and will enable us to work with even more families in a huge range of creative projects.

“Our team look forward to making dance, theatre, visual arts and music activities accessible; and encouraging families to be creative together.”

To find out more information about Full Circle and how you can take part, visit: WEBSITE