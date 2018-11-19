Stornoway care home receives a ‘Good’ report on its overall quality of care but work still needs to be done to address staff shortages

Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway has received a rating of ‘good’ overall on the levels of care it provides, but an order has been issued to the service providers, HC-One, to ensure that sufficient staff are on duty at all times to meet minimum statutory requirements.

The Care Inspectorate’s latest report on the care home found that people living in the home and their relatives ‘spoke positively’ about their day-to-day care and comfort, including the quality of food and the staff who supported them.

The inspectorate found that the service ‘demonstrated good standards in relation to supporting people’s wellbeing’, and observed ‘people being treated with dignity, respect and compassion’. Personal care needs were being ‘supported in a way that maintained comfort and privacy’.

The report welcomed progress made since the last report was concluded, but raised concerns that there were insufficient numbers of housekeeping staff working in the service on a daily basis to ‘maintain appropriate standards of cleanliness and tidiness throughout’.

The Inspectorate concluded that the service providers ‘must ensure’ that there are ‘at all times a sufficient number of suitably qualified staff working in the care service to meet the number and needs of service users’ and to carry out a staffing review to ‘inform their understanding of what staffing they require over the 24 hour period to meet the needs of service users’.