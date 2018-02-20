Stornoway harbour regeneration project takes step forward

Planning and design consultancy Barton Willmore has been appointed to support the development of two new harbour facilities in Stornoway, which will bring major economic benefits to the Isle of Lewis.

The Edinburgh based firm has been commissioned by Stornoway Port Authority to support its ambitious plans to regenerate the harbour area as part of its 20 year masterplan.

The proposed development involves the creation of a deep-water port in Stornoway that will capitalise on the growth of the cruise sector by allowing visits from larger ships, and improved facilities for the energy sector including a new freight ferry berth.

A new marina will also be developed within the town at Newton to meet the growing demand for yacht berths.

The developments form a key part of the Port Authority’s 2017 Port Masterplan.

Barton Willmore will be responsible for driving forward a consenting strategy, which includes applications for a Harbour Revision Order, Marine Licences and securing the necessary planning consents, as well as overseeing a programme of engagement with local residents and businesses.

This work will be undertaken in close collaboration with environmental consultancy EnviroCentre, who will be responsible for preparing the associated Environmental Impact Assessments.

Planning Director for Barton Willmore in Scotland, Colin Lavety, said: “We are thrilled to be playing a key role in regeneration projects of this scale, which are vital to growing Stornoway’s economy and will have a significant positive impact on the Hebrides.

“We have extensive ports and harbour experience, including securing the necessary planning consent for the new Aberdeen Harbour Expansion at Bay of Nigg.

“Our appointment to work for Stornoway Port Authority is a natural progression from this work and demonstrates the diversity of our service offer.”

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive, Alex MacLeod, said: “The appointment of Barton Willmore will help to realise these bold and ambitious developments.

“We’re extremely excited to work alongside their expert team who can help us plan these projects further, and manage a thorough engagement programme with the local community who will ultimately benefit from the projects for decades to come.”