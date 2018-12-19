Stornoway Primary Nursery care rated as ‘good’

Day care services for nursery-age children at Stornoway Primary School, have been rated ‘good’ by the Care Inspectorate.

In a report on an inspection visit to the nursery, conducted in November, the Inspectorate found that ‘most parents were pleased with the care and support the children were provided with’, with that the nursery operated with an ‘ethos of inclusion where staff greeted and welcomed children by name and took time to settle them’.

Parents questioned as part of the inspection stated that children had access to ‘a good range’ of activities in and out of doors, and that staff responded ‘appropriately to children’s needs and children were progressing well’.

Parents also told the inspectors that staff supported children with identified support needs well, and worked with agencies ‘to care and ensure children achieved milestones’, and that staff ‘were kind, gentle and caring towards the children’.

The report concluded that children in the nursery’s Gaelic Medium classes were ‘making good progress’ in their language development.

The Care Inspectorate report found no areas of the services provided that required improvements, but made recommendations in areas of the management of medication and the updating of personal care plans for children.

The Nursery provides a care service for a maximum of 80 children aged two and a half years to primary school age. The service also provides wrap around child care. The service is provided in five nursery rooms, two of which are for Gaelic Medium.