Stornoway’s first mosque opens in time for Ramadan

Stornoway’s first mosque officially opened at the end of last week when the local muslim population invited people of all faiths to celebrate the building’s opening after Friday prayers.

A spread of food welcomed guests who came to support the new faith centre, which is located on Stornoway’s James Street.

An appeal to raise funds to renovate the derelict building was created at the beginning of April and very quickly money flooded in from supporters across the country and beyond, swelling the coffers to £68,000 plus, in less than a week.

Work to the building, including new flooring and roofing, soon began and the mosque has been finished in time for Ramadan, which is due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, May 15th).

Now the mosque has separate areas for men and women to worship, space for meetings, and a small mortuary for preparing bodies for burial.