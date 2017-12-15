Street Pastors celebrating ten years in Scotland

Street Pastors from almost every area in Scotland will join founder Rev Les Isaac OBE at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, December 19th to celebrate 10 years of Street Pastors serving Scottish communities.

Up to 100 people will gather in the public gallery for Members Business to hear Murdo Fraser MSP launch a debate recognising the 10th Anniversary of Street Pastors in Scotland.

Following the debate, MSPs and guests from partners and businesses will meet Street Pastors from all over Scotland, including groups from Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth who have served the full 10 years.

Some of those present have done further training to become Response Pastors, School Pastors and Rail Pastors.

Street Pastors, often associated with handing out flip flops to girls walking without their shoes, go out on the streets to listen to, care for and provide practical help to those they meet, typically from 10pm until 4am at weekends. Response Pastors respond following a major incident – they were at Grenfell Tower, Manchester Arena and other like incidents. Rail Pastors extend the street work onto stations and trains.

Mark Henderson, Community Development Manager, ScotRail Alliance, said: “Rail Pastors play a key role in how we work with the communities we serve to provide a safe and secure environment.”