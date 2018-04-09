Success of appeal to build first mosque in Stornoway

In less than a week an appeal to raise £50,000, towards building a place of worship to accommodate the small Syrian Muslim community in Lewis, has surpassed its target.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page was set up on April 3rd and instantly attracted support.

Now more than 1,240 donations have taken the appeal’s current total to £59,553.

The Appeal was launched by Leeds construction businessman Aihtsham Rashid.

Writing on the crowdfunding page he said of the response: “I wanted to say thank you so much for the support, it’s been so much I have not slept! It has been a big week for all of us.

“I also want to say a special thank you to the local islanders and businesses who I met, you have been so nice and I’m happy you represent the locals, as without you it would be difficult, so from bottom of my heart and the Muslim community thank you so much and Inshallah we will all have tea together in the mosque.”

Some of the comments left by supporters included: “Mashallah, very good work. May Allah ease the hurdles in the process of constructing masjid, and accept all our good deeds. May this masjid be the cause of spreading the message of love and peace.”

And: “A beautiful opportunity to show the local population the true meaning of islam. May you remain positive with your dawah project and tackle local opposition with the best of character and wisdom.”

Syrian refugees began arriving in Scotland and the UK under the Government’s Resettlement Scheme in 2015/

It was announced in February last year that four Syrian families (8 adults and 10 children) had been resettled in Stornoway, after joining two other Syrian families who had become residents in 2016.

The aim is that the Stornoway mosque will open its doors next month, in time for Ramadan.

The appeal can be viewed at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stornowaymosque