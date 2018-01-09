Sunday opening for Stornoway arts centre

Stornoway arts centre An Lanntair is launching a series of Sunday Open Days this winter, from January to March.

The venue will be open from 1pm-5pm on the last Sunday of the month from January, giving audiences an alternative time to visit the cinema and visual art exhibitions in the gallery areas.

The first Sunday open day will be on January 28th when audiences will be able to view the much-awaited new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi at 1.30pm.

There will also be drop-in family arts activities on offer in the round room, and teas, coffees, snacks and drinks from a stand at the entrance to the cinema.

An Lanntair’s Cafe Bar and Restaurant will not be serving on these Sunday Open Days, but tea, filter coffee and sweets will be available.

Other Sunday open days as part of this trial are:

Sunday 25 February – Films TBC

Sunday 25 March – Films TBC

Audiences and community members will also have a chance to feed in thoughts and ideas about what An Lanntair should offer if it continues Sunday opening in the future.