Support for Islands’ Friendly Festival

Scotland’s airline Loganair, has been named as the main partner of one of the Western Isles’ biggest music festivals – otherwise known as #TheFriendlyFestival – for the third consecutive year.

Fleetingwood Mac, Hunter and the Bear and Michelle McManus are just some of the named acts at this year’s Eilean Dorcha Festival, which Loganair has sponsored since it was launched in 2016.

The airline will be lending support to the two-day event through flights to and from the island of Benbecula. Frequent services are available from Glasgow, with connections worldwide via its codeshare partner, British Airways.

The Eilean Dorcha Festival, taking place on the 27 and 28 July, celebrates the island community and emerging local talent, while honouring the Gaelic language and showcasing “Made in the Hebrides” products.

Along with a line-up of some of the country’s best musical acts, the festival will also play host to a variety of attractions including a circus, street acts, ice rink, silent disco and signing tent.

Loganair will be providing additional flights to offer more options for travel to and from the festival.

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director of Loganair, said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Eilean Dorcha Festival for the third year and are very much looking forward to the event.

“The festival is a fantastic celebration of emerging talent across Scotland and the wealth of culture found on our islands.

“Benbecula remains a priority hub for Loganair and we are firmly committed to supporting the local communities in which we operate.

“We have recently made a significant investment in services from the island, with a new timetable that benefits the community for both business and leisure.”

Roddy MacKay, Eilean Dorcha Festival organiser, said: “I’d like to thank Loganair for the ongoing support over the last three years of the festival, their commitment to the Hebrides is unquestionable.

“The Eilean Dorcha Festival in itself is a celebration of the musical talents of the Islands, intertwined with Internationally acclaimed musicians, so it’s fantastic to have Scotland’s airline on board as a Main Sponsor and key method of transport to and from the festival.”