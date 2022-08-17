Support sought for Skye victim's family

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John MacKinnon had close family connections to Harris.

Though a lifetime resident of Sleat, Mr Mackinnon had strong family connections with Harris.

Rev. Gordon Matheson of Strath and Sleat Free Church, is giving the family of Mr Mackinnon – who was a neighbour and friend – pastoral support and organising the Crowd Funder which he has asked Gazette to publicise in the Outer Isles.

Rev Mr Matheson said: “Sleat is a close-knit community, and this incident has felt like a betrayal of all we hold dear, family above all. The families affected are people we all know and love.

“The community, both individual residents, and local employers, have humbled me with the support they have offered the families this week. Whether big donations, or small, everyone is facing their own challenges in our community, and the selfless generosity has been remarkable.

“As the Crowd Funders have already shown, the families affected are very much in the hearts of many across the Island and beyond. I want to thank my employers at Sleat Community Trust for their logistical support in administering these funds.”

Mr Mackinnon maintained close connections with Harris where both his grandparents came from and in which he had numerous relations. The closest of these, Katie Mary Mackay of Cliasmol explained: “John’s grandfather, Duncan Mackinnon, was from the Caw and his grandmother, Maggie Mackenzie from Leachkin, was my aunt.

“They moved to Skye in the 1940s and lived in Uig where Duncan worked on the pier before moving to Armadale. John’s father, Rodachan, worked for CalMac. The family have been in Sleat ever since but were very much in touch with Harris. John also had a cousin, Duncan Mackinnon, in Ness”

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/johnmackinnonfund