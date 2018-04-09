Taking the pipes from Uist to New York

Sgoil Lionicleit Pipe Band, made up of secondary school students from Uist and Barra, are being documented as they travel to New York to take part in the famous New York Tartan Week.

It is the first time the pipe band have ever attended the event, and the motivation came when tragedy hit the islander’s small community.

Sgoil Lionicleit Pipe Band member, Eilidh MacLeod, was one of 22 victims of the Manchester bombings in May 2017.

Gaelic media company MacTV have been following the pipe band as they began fundraising for their trip which has taken them 5,000km away from the tiny island they call home.

David Martin, producer for MacTV, says: “When we heard that Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe band were taking part in the Tartan day parade we thought it was a great opportunity to follow them. After a difficult year we felt it was important to document the group as they perform and promote our culture at iconic locations around New York”

The New York Tartan Week, which is in its 20th year, celebrates Scottish culture and centres around Tartan Day took place on April 6th.

The documentary following the pipe band will air in the Autumn on BBC ALBA.