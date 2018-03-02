Talented Young Scot from Lewis is helped to showcase her passion

Rosie Sullivan, 16, from the Isle of Lewis has been granted funding to showcase her passion, through the Nurturing Talent Fund.

Rosie is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has performed at music festivals including Thornhill and Belladrum.

She will use the funding boost to record her own songs, which she later aims to release as an EP and perform at live concerts.

The Nurturing Talent Fund was set up by Creative Scotland and Young Scot to help young creatives reach their artistic ambitions.

The funding is administered by young people for young people, by the National Youth Arts Advisory Group for Scotland (NYAAG), a group of 35 young Scots aged 14-23 from across Scotland who are working towards shaping the future of culture and creativity in Scotland.

Rosie said: “I am delighted to have been awarded by the nurturing talent fund.

“This will give me more opportunities to improve my music, through recording my songs professionally.

“It’s great to get this support as I live on quite a remote island, and this will help me to get my music and song writing known to a wider audience.”

The Nurturing Talent Fund enables young people aged 11-20 to take part in creative projects.

Previously the funding has supported a wide range of creative ideas, including publishing works of poetry, recording demos and hosting concerts.

The National Youth Arts Advisory Group will award a total of £40,000 to help support young Scots make their dreams become a reality through the Nurturing Talent Fund.

This is the fourth round of funding and young people can still apply for funding between £60- £600.

As part of the Scottish Government’s Time to Shine youth arts strategy, the Nurturing Talent Fund seeks to change the way the arts is viewed and help Scotland become an international leader in young people’s creativity.

Cahal Menzies at the National Youth Arts Advisory Group Member said: “It’s amazing to get the opportunity to support Scotland’s young creatives.

“The Nurturing Talent Fund is a fantastic opportunity for us to award our talented peers and allow them to work towards their career aspirations or develop their creative passions.”

Colin Bradie, TTS Manager at Creative Scotland said: “It is fantastic to see the Nurturing Talent continue to support young artists from across Scotland.

“We are proud to be delivering this fund in partnership with Young Scot and the National Youth Arts Advisory Group, helping young people to achieve their creative ambitions regardless of their background, location or personal challenges”.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “Young people across Scotland are producing fantastic creative works through their passions and hobbies and it’s incredibly important for us to continue to support and encourage young people to pursue their creative aspirations.

“The Nurturing Talent Fund has supported some very talented young people and I have no doubt that this round of funding will help to produce some more exciting and creative works.”

To apply for the next round of funding from the Nurturing Talent Fund, young people should visit and apply before the 8th March: young.scot/information/learning/nurturing-talent-time-to-shine-fund/