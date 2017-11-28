Talking about Stornoway Regeneration

The Comhairle’s Regeneration Team will be hosting a public Consultation in the Community Rooms, Newton on Seaforth Road, Stornoway from 3pm till 7pm on Monday, December 4th.

The Comhairle has been working with local property developers in order to progress an application to the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

The developers have plans for expansion, business creation and to support local job creation.

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to view present plans, meet with potential developers and have meaningful input into the area’s regeneration.

The Comhairle’s Chairman of Sustainable Development, Donald Crichton, said: “I would encourage local residents and business in the Newton area to come along and view the potential developments in the area.

“The Regeneration Team, developers and other stakeholders are working collaboratively to seek funding in order to regenerate former mill buildings and bring them back into productive use and create jobs.”