The clock is ticking to deadline as Mod entry date is extended

Time is running out for competitors to register their entries for Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail 2018, to be held in Dunoon this year.

However, An Comunn Gàidhealach have announced that the entry deadline will now be extended to July 13th, meaning that competitors wishing to compete at this year’s Mòd now have an extra few days to register their entries.

Alison Bruce, Mòd Officer, said: “With the success of the online entry system making our administration of the entries slightly easier, we want to give competitors an extra amount of time to get their entries in.

“This means also that all the competitions, including Piping and instrumentals are now all due on the same date.

“We are aware that this is a busy time for folk with schools closing for the summer break which makes it difficult for some to meet the previous deadline, but competitors now have an extended period, until the 13th July to enter.”

The return of Gaeldom’s premier cultural festival to Dunoon, always a popular location with Mòd participants, was welcomed by Convener of the Local Organising Committee, Dick Walsh.

He said this week: “Preparations for Mòd 2018 in Dunoon are well underway.

“The Local Organising Committee and Argyll & Bute Council are delighted to support the organisation of the event again and we’re looking forward to welcoming competitors and spectators and everyone who attends the competitions and events.

“The Local Authority has been, and continues to be, very supportive of the Mòd in every aspect of its operations.

“Indeed, we are excited about Dunoon hosting Gaelic’s principal festival in October.”

Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail will be held in Dunoon between 12-20 October 2018. To find out more about this year’s event see website: www.ancomunn.co.uk or www.moddhunomhain.com