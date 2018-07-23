The Golden Eagle Challenge raises over £5,000 for charity

A group of hardy competitors took on The Golden Eagle Challenge on July 14th raising over £5,000 for The Leanne Fund.

The first ever duathlon organised by the charity took competitors on a 10.6 mile run and a 19.7 mile cycle around a scenic and in parts off road course in North Harris.

Getting ready for the off at this year's Golden Eagle challenge.

A tough course coupled with some adverse weather meant competitors were up against the elements but all rose to the challenge and crossed the finish line.

First male was Andrew Reeve

First female was Christina Mackenzie

First team – Mark Maciver and Murdo Alex Mackenzie

Some action from the event.

All funds raised through the event will go towards supporting those affected by Cystic Fibrosis and their families across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “I’m delighted with how the event went. You’re always worried when you’re doing something new but despite the weather everything went well and everyone finished safely which was our priority.

“The feedback from competitors and volunteers has been extremely positive so we may consider running the event in the future.

“We are so grateful to the Coastguard and Mountain Rescue teams, Christopher Adams Scottish Ambulance Service and all the marshals and volunteers who assisted us on the day and especially Irene Morrison who catered for over 70 people - we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The prizes for competitors were created by the Isle of Harris Handmade Glass and Harris Distillers Ltd.

The Leanne Fund also extends a big thank you to Charlie Barleys who donated all the meat for the after-event feast for competitors.

Full results can be found at:

HERE