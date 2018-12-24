The Santas are off around the town once more

Dozens of Santas went dashing through the streets of Stornoway at the weekend for the ever-popular Santa Run.

By the end of the trek around the town centre there were plenty of rosy cheeks, but not so many bellies like a bowlful of jelly.

The streets of the town were bathed in a blur of red and white as islanders donned the famous Santa suits, twinned with their trainers, as they sprinted, jogged or simply walked around the course for the now traditional festive gallop.

The event began as usual at the weigh bridge on South Beach Street, Stornoway with the jolly Charlie Nicolson continuing his role as the offical Santa Race starter.

Well done to all involved, and can you spot your home-grown Santa?