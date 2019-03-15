The Scottish Salmon Company support Pamper Hampers

The Leanne Fund was delighted to receive funding from The Scottish Salmon Company which will go towards their Pamper Hamper service which supports those affected by Cystic Fibrosis during hospital stays.

The Pamper Hamper service aims to provide a box of treats and practical items to support children and young adults who face regular and lengthy hospital stays.

In the past 12 months, the Fund has provided 80 Pamper Hampers to hospital patients across the North of Scotland.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager for The Leanne Fund said: “Many of those affected by Cystic Fibrosis are often spending two weeks at a time or longer in hospital for treatment. The Pamper Hamper service provides a selection of goodies and toiletries etc to support them during that time. The service is provided across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian and has been very well received by patients and hospital staff.”

Paul Condy from The Scottish Salmon Company visited The Leanne Fund office in Stornoway to assist in putting together a Pamper Hamper. Funding from Scottish Salmon Company was received through the firm’s Community Fund.