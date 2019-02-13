The Waterboys to open Skye Live

The Skye Live Festival will kick off its 5th-anniversary celebrations with an opening concert on Thursday, September 5th from the legendary Scottish-Irish folk-rock band The Waterboys.

The concert sees The Waterboys return to Skye for the first time in nearly 30 years, with their last visit spawning the song ‘The Trip to Broadford’ on the album ‘Room to Roam’.

With a set comprising new material and the best of their recent and vintage work, including ‘Fisherman’s Blues’ and ‘The Whole of the Moon’, it’s set to be a night to remember!

The Portree-based festival had previously announced Skye bands Niteworks and Peatbog Faeries as the first artists for its 5th-anniversary celebrations, with early-bird tickets selling out in record time.

Mike Scott of The Waterboys said: “The Waterboys LIVE on the Isle Of Skye. No messing!”

Niall Munro of Skye Live Festival said: “We’re over the moon to be welcoming The Waterboys back to Skye! They are a truly iconic band, with a back catalogue featuring some of the best songs ever written. It’s going to be a special night for all who are there.”

Tickets for the festival are available from skyelive.co.uk.

Skye Live Festival can be followed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/SkyeLiveFest), Twitter (www.twitter.com/SkyeLiveFest) & Instagram (www.instagram.com/SkyeLiveFest).