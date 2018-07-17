Tickets for Iolaire Community Remembrance Event

The public will be able to reserve tickets for the Iolaire Community Remembrance Event from September 10th.

The event, hosted by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, will take place at 9.30pm on Monday, December 31ST in the Lewis Sports Centre, and is the civic event to mark the centenary of the Iolaire tragedy, featuring military and school band performances, poetry readings and songs, drama in addition to spiritual elements.

Norman A MacDonald, Chairman of the Iolaire Working Group, said: “This commemoration is of major significance for our Islands.

“The events of that terrible night in January 1919 impacted on communities throughout the Western Isles and remain a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our young men in the service of their country.

“It is the worst tragedy to befall our Islands and its effect reverberates to this day.

“The capacity for the event in the Lewis Sports Centre is 720 and therefore, although tickets will be free of charge, there will only a limited number available and we do anticipate a high demand for tickets.

“Tickets will be on a first come first served basis and will be available to reserve from 9am on Monday 10th September.

“We would encourage the public to be mindful of older family members, neighbours or friends, who may wish to attend but may not have access to the internet and/or phone.

“This will be an opportunity for our community to bring in the New Year together as we remember the men and families associated with HMY Iolaire.”

Tickets for the event will be available to reserve from 9am on Monday 10th September via two methods:

Online: https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/news/2018/july/tickets-for-a-community-remembers-event/

Or by Phone: 01851 600502