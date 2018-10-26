Tickets for Iolaire concert available to reserve from Monday

A reminder that the public will be able to reserve tickets for “The Nicolson Institute presents Dìleab – The Iolaire Remembered”, from 9am on Monday, October 29th.

Tickets will be available to reserve online or by visiting the Town Hall, Stornoway, but will be kept to a maximum of four per person.

Tickets will be free, although there will be a collection on the door on the evening to raise funds for the development of Gaelic and Cultural activities within the school.

The event, which will take place at 7:30pm on Friday the 14th of December 2018 at Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais, is the culmination of the Dìleab project, which schools across the Western Isles have been engaged in during 2018.

Pupils from The Nicolson Institute and a host of local musicians will mark the centenary of the Iolaire tragedy through music, drama, dance and song.

A 15 strong group of singers, musicians and dancers will travel from Castlebay Community School to attend and they will be joined by Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band and a choir from Sir E Scott.

The event forms part of the Comhairle’s engagement Year of the Young Person and is the Nicolson’s opportunity to commemorate the Iolaire tragedy which will see its 100th anniversary on the 1st of January 2019.

It is anticipated that there will be great demand for these tickets and the public are encouraged to place their order early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the event will be available to reserve on Monday online via this: WEBSITE