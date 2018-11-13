Tickets for the Dileab Concert which will commemorate the centenary of the Iolaire tragedy are available for pick up

Those who were successful in securing tickets for the Dìleab concert on 14th December in the Lewis Sports Centre can now pick up their tickets.

The event, which will take place at 7:30pm on Friday the 14th of December 2018 at Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais, is the culmination of the Dìleab project, which schools across the Western Isles have been engaged in during 2018.

Pupils from The Nicolson Institute and a host of local musicians will mark the centenary of the Iolaire tragedy through music, drama, dance and song.

A 15 strong group of singers, musicians and dancers will travel from Castlebay Community School to attend and they will be joined by Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band and a choir from Sir E Scott.

The event forms part of the Comhairle’s engagement Year of the Young Person and is the Nicolson’s opportunity to commemorate the Iolaire tragedy which will see its 100th anniversary on the 1st of January 2019.

Tickets are now available for collection from the Town Hall, Point Street, Stornoway until Friday, November 30th (9am-5pm).

Evelyn Coull MacLeod, Manager of the Comhairle’s Multimedia Unit, said: “We are pleased to confirm that tickets for the Dìleab concert are now available to collect.

“Those who were successful in securing tickets for the sold out event must bring their ticket confirmation along with them to the Town Hall to collect their tickets.

“We would also reiterate that due to the high demand for tickets, any uncollected tickets, by the deadline of 5pm on Friday 30th November, will be allocated to those on the waiting list.