Timetable of Iolaire commemorations

The efforts to progress plans for the Iolaire memorial events, to mark 100 years since the tragedy, continues.

As part of the process, a timeline of planned events has been prepared and community groups are encouraged to let the Iolaire Member Officer Working Group know of any events they plan to hold.

The timeline will be continuously updated and can be referred to over the course of the next few months: here

Norman A MacDonald, Chairman of the Group, said: “There are, of course, a number of events planned between now and 1st January 2019 to commemorate the loss of the Iolaire and we would like to invite community groups and organisations to let us know if they, too, have events planned so that we can add them to the timeline.

“This will help to ensure that we are able to publicise all the events to a wider audience, whilst ensuring that there are no clashes.

“This commemoration is of major significance for our Islands. The events of that terrible night on Hogmanay 1919 impacted on communities throughout the Western Isles and remain a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our young men in the service of their country. It is the worst tragedy to befall our Islands and its effect reverberates to this day.”

An Lanntair is to host an event and Acair Iolaire Book launch in October while Museum nan Eilean are hosting an Iolaire exhibition between October and April.

A number of events, which are all detailed on the timeline, continue over the winter months before an Iolaire Community Remembrance Event and the unveiling of Iolaire Sculpture at the site of the Iolaire Memorial on December 31, and January 1.

To inform the group of events and to add it to the Iolaire Timeline please contact: Colin.morrison@cne-siar.gov.uk or via 01851 822 615