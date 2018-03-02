Tong Hall goes from strength to strength

The Tong Recreation Association (TRA) have announced they have received £14,000 from Scottish Landfill Communities Fund for essential building work.

This money will go toward essential maintenance to the hall and ensure it will be able to stay open to serve the local community.

The funding is part of ongoing plans to renovate and develop the hall to help create new opportunities for those who live in and around Tong.

The Association are delighted to support the Tong Toddler Group, Youth Club and Seniors Club ‘Caraidean’ and the Association will also be part of the next round of Tesco’s ‘Bags for Help’ campaign.

The funding from Tesco will hopefully help the TRA renovate new areas of the hall and purchase new equipment to host film nights and buy new equipment for the hall including a PA system and computer.

To help them with this work get voting for TRA when you are next in store.

TRA Chair Kenny Macphail said: “We are so grateful to The Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and Third Sector Hebrides for their support of Tong Hall and the important facilities we provide for the local community.

“For decades the hall has provided support for the village and we are delighted to be working to ensure the hall will continue to host youth club, support the local school and, in the future, develop new opportunities for everyone in Tong and the surrounding areas.”