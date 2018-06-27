Top of the class at Stornoway Primary

It is that time of the year again when we highlight the achievements of Western Isles pupils with our special prizegiving picture galleries.

This week the Stornoway Gazette is featuring the prizewinners at Stornoway Primary School (pictured above).

Dusty Dudley and Natalie Maclean, shared the Ann Morrison Memorial Prize for Dux of the School and Sarah Smith was awarded the Angus Maciver Memorial Prize for Proxime Accessit (see this week’s Gazette for their picture).

Our reporter Eric Mackinnon will be out and about around the Islands’ primary schools this week taking more pictures of prizewinners, however if you should miss him, you can send your prizewinners to: eric.mackinnon@stornowaygazette.co.uk for inclusion in our series of pictures.