Trading Standards urge Western Isles residents to say NO to doorstep sellers

CNES Trading Standards are again urging residents to say NO to doorstep sellers, after they have received reports of sellers currently operating in the Islands.

A Spokesperson said: “Our advice is never to deal with anyone who cold calls at your door. just say “No thanks” and shut the door.

“Please keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbours, particularly anyone who lives alone who may find it difficult to deal with uninvited callers.”

Experience has shown that very often goods sold by doorstep sellers are of a poor quality and may be dangerous.

Goods which do not comply with safety regulations may result in overheating, catching fire, electrical shocks and could cause serious injury or death.

Although there are specific laws governing what cancellation rights and information a doorstep seller is required to give you, often the sellers have left the islands by the time you realise faulty or dangerous goods have been purchased, and as a consequence consumers are unable to obtain recompense.

The spokesperson continued: “We want to encourage all residents to display “No uninvited sales people” signage.

If you have signage and a seller still knocks on your door they may be committing an offence under Consumer Protection Regulations.”

Last year CNES Trading Standards and Police Scotland seized dangerous machinery including Power washers, generators and chainsaws from doorstep sellers operating in the Islands.

Police Scotland advise to be on your guard if someone turns up unexpectedly, keep front and back doors locked and if you’re not sure don’t answer the door.

‘No uninvited sales’ signage is available from Council offices and Police stations.